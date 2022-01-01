RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à ThouarsLe résultat du brevet à Thouars
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Notre Dame De La Couldre (Parthenay)- Parthenay 1980 - 1986
-
Collège Notre-dame Notre-dame De La Couldre- Parthenay 1987 - 1990
-
Lycée Ernest Pérochon- Parthenay 1991 - 1994
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS CHRU- Poitiers 1994 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Foyer Gabrielle Bordier Parthenay - Infirmière (Autre)- Parthenay 1997 - 2001
-
Centre Hospitalier Figeac - Infirmière (Autre)- Figeac 2001 - 2002
-
Centre Hospitalier Thouars - Infirmière (Autre)- Thouars 2003 - 2005
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marina CHAUVAUD (MÉTAIS)
-
Vit à :
THOUARS, France
-
Née le :
30 nov. 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
