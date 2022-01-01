Martin MARTIN DE CHIARA (DE CHIARA) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Sainte Genevieve (Vavincourt)- Vavincourt 1979 - 1984
Collège Jacques Prévert- Bar le duc 1984 - 1988
Lycée Raymond Poincaré- Bar le duc 1988 - 1992
Iut- Gestion Des Entreprises Et Des Administrations- Longwy 1993 - 1995
Université De Haute-alsace : Mulhouse- Mulhouse 1996 - 1997
Parcours militaire
13 Regiment Du Genie- Trier (trèves) 1995 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
Hypermarché Cora Cormontreuil 51 - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Cormontreuil 1997 - 2002
CORA HYPERMARCHE - Chef de rayon (Commercial)- Cormontreuil 1997 - 2002
Metro Cash & Carry - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- REIMS 2002 - 2004
Brico Dépôt - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- REIMS 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Martin MARTIN DE CHIARA (DE CHIARA)
Vit à :
CHALONS SUR VESLES, France
Né le :
12 sept. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de secteur
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Martin MARTIN DE CHIARA (DE CHIARA) a ajouté Cora Hypermarche à son parcours professionnel