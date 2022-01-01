Martina MACCIONI (MICHELOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Primaire (Villamblard)- Villamblard 1963 - 1964
ECOLE PRIMAIRE HYDRA- Alger 1964 - 1970
Ces De Clères- Cleres
interne au Rombosc1970 - 1971
Collège Camille Saint-saens- Rouen 1971 - 1975
Lycée Corneille- Rouen 1975 - 1979
Faculté De Psychologie- Aix en provence 1979 - 1986
Universite Pierre Mendes France - U.f.r. D.g.e.s. - Deust Gestion Du Personnel- Grenoble 1986 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
Centre D'information Et D'orientation - CONSEILLERE D'ORIENTATION (Autre)- Bethune 1987 - 1988
Centre D'information Et D'orientation - CONSEILLERE D'ORIENTATION (Autre)- Lievin 1988 - 1989
Centre D'information Et D'orientation - CONSEILLERE D'ORIENTATION (Autre)- Bruay la buissiere 1989 - 1990
Centre D'information Et D'orientation - CONSEILLERE D'ORIENTATION (Autre)- Bethune 1990 - 1991
AFPA ROUBAIX - PSYCHOLOGUE DU TRAVAIL (Autre)- Roubaix 1991 - 1992
AFPA - PSYCHOLOGUE DU TRAVAIL (Autre)- Saint dizier 1992 - 1994
Afpa Saint-dizier (52) - PSYCHOLOGUE DU TRAVAIL (Autre)- Saint dizier 1992 - 1994
Afpa - PSYCHOLOGUE DU TRAVAIL (Autre)- Troyes 1995 - 2004
AFPA - PSYCHOLOGUE DU TRAVAIL (Autre)- Pont sainte marie 1995 - 2004
AFPA AUBE - PSYCHOLOGUE DU TRAVAIL (Autre)- Romilly sur seine 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Martina MACCIONI (MICHELOT)
Vit à :
MAIZIERES LA GRANDE PAROI, France
Née en :
1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Depuis le temps que ma soeur insiste pour que je m'inscrive sur ce site ... Je me décide enfin à me retourner sur mon passé après une période difficile, et comme ma mémoire risque de me faire défaut, les anciennes connaissances peuvent me faire signe, ce sera avec plaisir.
Profession :
PSYCHOLOGUE DU TRAVAIL
Mes goûts et passions
