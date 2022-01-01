Martina MACCIONI (MICHELOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Centre D'information Et D'orientation  - CONSEILLERE D'ORIENTATION (Autre)

     -  Bethune 1987 - 1988

  • Centre D'information Et D'orientation  - CONSEILLERE D'ORIENTATION (Autre)

     -  Lievin 1988 - 1989

  • Centre D'information Et D'orientation  - CONSEILLERE D'ORIENTATION (Autre)

     -  Bruay la buissiere 1989 - 1990

  • Centre D'information Et D'orientation  - CONSEILLERE D'ORIENTATION (Autre)

     -  Bethune 1990 - 1991

  • AFPA  - PSYCHOLOGUE DU TRAVAIL (Autre)

     -  Roubaix

    SERVICE D'ORIENTATION PROFESSIONNELLE

    1991 - 1992

  • AFPA ROUBAIX  - PSYCHOLOGUE DU TRAVAIL (Autre)

     -  Roubaix 1991 - 1992

  • AFPA  - PSYCHOLOGUE DU TRAVAIL (Autre)

     -  Saint dizier 1992 - 1994

  • AFPA  - PSYCHOLOGUE DU TRAVAIL (Autre)

     -  Saint dizier

    SERVICE D'ORIENTATION PROFESSIONNELLE

    1992 - 1994

  • Afpa Saint-dizier (52)  - PSYCHOLOGUE DU TRAVAIL (Autre)

     -  Saint dizier 1992 - 1994

  • Afpa  - PSYCHOLOGUE DU TRAVAIL (Autre)

     -  Troyes 1995 - 2004

  • AFPA  - PSYCHOLOGUE DU TRAVAIL (Autre)

     -  Pont sainte marie 1995 - 2004

  • AFPA AUBE  - PSYCHOLOGUE DU TRAVAIL (Autre)

     -  Romilly sur seine 2004 - maintenant

  • AFPA  - PSYCHOLOGUE DU TRAVAIL (Autre)

     -  Romilly sur seine

    SERVICE D'ORIENTATION PROFESSIONNELLE

    2004 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Depuis le temps que ma soeur insiste pour que je m'inscrive sur ce site ... Je me décide enfin à me retourner sur mon passé après une période difficile, et comme ma mémoire risque de me faire défaut, les anciennes connaissances peuvent me faire signe, ce sera avec plaisir.

  • Profession :

    PSYCHOLOGUE DU TRAVAIL

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages