Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
C.e.s- Digoin 1968 - 1971
-
Lycée Marie De Champagne- Troyes 1971 - 1975
-
IUT DE TROYES- Troyes 1975 - 1977
Parcours entreprise
-
VILLE DE TROYES - Rédacteur territorial (Comptabilité)- Troyes 1977 - 1984
-
SYNDICAT A VOCATION TOURISTIQUE- Sarrebourg 1985 - 1988
-
VILLE DE SARREBOURG - RESPONSABLE DU PERSONNEL (Ressources humaines)- Sarrebourg 1988 - 1993
-
Education Nationale - Assistante administrative (Administratif)- Bar sur seine 2013 - 2018
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Martine GEORGIN (MARTINE GEORGIN)
-
Vit à :
BAR SUR SEINE, France
-
Née en :
1957 (65 ans)
