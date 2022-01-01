Martine LABAT (MERZEAU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE ALLEES D- Saint jean d'angely 1966 - 1971
-
LES TOURS- Saint jean d'angely 1971 - 1973
-
Collège Georges Texier- Saint jean d'angely 1973 - 1976
-
Lycée Louis Audouin Dubreuil- Saint jean d'angely 1976 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
-
Sogif - Aide comptable (Comptabilité)- Neuilly sur seine 1979 - 1987
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Martine LABAT (MERZEAU)
-
Vit à :
SAINT JEAN D'ANGELY, France
-
Née en :
1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
