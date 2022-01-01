Martine LASGOURGUES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Martine LASGOURGUES

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAINT NAZAIRE, France

  • NÃ©e en :

    1951 (71 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Institutrice Ã  la retraite

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    4

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :