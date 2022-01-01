Martine LECOCQ (GAMBLIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Alexandre Ribot- Saint omer 1975 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
-
Foyer Départemental - Secrétaire médicale (Administratif)- Saint omer 1980 - 1993
-
Etab. Public Départ. De L'enfance Et De La Famille - Secrétaire Médicale Sce Educatif (Administratif)- Blendecques 1994 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Judo Club Racquinghem- Racquinghem 2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Martine LECOCQ (GAMBLIN)
-
Vit à :
CAMPAGNE LES WARDRECQUES, France
-
Née le :
8 mai 1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Retraitée
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2