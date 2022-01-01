Martine LEMESLIER (BONY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Cemboing)- Cemboing 1960 - 1965
-
Cemboing- Cemboing 1965 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
-
RESINOVA - CouturiÃ¨re (Production)- Vesoul 1974 - 1976
-
Ets Merinos - CouturiÃ¨re (Production)- Vesoul 1980 - 1994
-
Indépendante ! Commerce - Commerce sur les MarchÃ©s (Profession libÃ©rale)- Vesoul 1996 - 1998
-
Animatrice De Vente - HÃ´tesse de Vente (Commercial)- Vesoul 1998 - 2000
-
CORA - Vendeuse electromenager (Commercial)- Vesoul 2000 - 2005
-
Entreprise Indépendante ! - ConseillÃ¨re Nutrition Interne & Externe ! (Commercial)- Vesoul 2005 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Martine LEMESLIER (BONY)
-
Vit Ã :
VESOUL, France
-
NÃ©e le :
9 sept. 1956 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
" Le fait d'être bien dans sa peau attire les autres à soi ! quel bonheur !!
Profession :
* Photographie *
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Martine LEMESLIER (BONY) a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album 15 août
-
Martine LEMESLIER (BONY) a reconnu Martine LEMESLIER (BONY) sur la photo classe
Martine LEMESLIER (BONY) ben voila ont rira pas voire le feux d'artifice a Vesoul temps pourri !!!