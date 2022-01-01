Martine LEMESLIER (BONY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • RESINOVA  - CouturiÃ¨re (Production)

     -  Vesoul 1974 - 1976

  • Ets Merinos  - CouturiÃ¨re (Production)

     -  Vesoul 1980 - 1994

  • Indépendante ! Commerce  - Commerce sur les MarchÃ©s (Profession libÃ©rale)

     -  Vesoul 1996 - 1998

  • Animatrice De Vente  - HÃ´tesse de Vente (Commercial)

     -  Vesoul 1998 - 2000

  • CORA  - Vendeuse electromenager (Commercial)

     -  Vesoul 2000 - 2005

  • Entreprise Indépendante !  - ConseillÃ¨re Nutrition Interne & Externe ! (Commercial)

     -  Vesoul 2005 - maintenant

  • Description

    " Le fait d'être bien dans sa peau attire les autres à soi ! quel bonheur !!

  • Profession :

    * Photographie *

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

