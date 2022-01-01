RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Champcevinel ainsi que le rÃ©sulat des lÃ©gislatives en Dordogne les dimanches 12 et 19 juin Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Saint Bazile- Saint bazile 1968 - 1973
-
Collège- Rochechouart 1974 - 1978
-
MFREO DE BEYNAC- Beynac 1978 - 1979
-
Institut Rural D'éducation Et D'orientation- Perigueux 1979 - 1980
-
INSTITUT RURAL- Perigueux 1979 - 1980
-
CENTRE DE FORMATION ET DE PROMOTION RURALE- Marthon 1981 - 1982
-
L'ensoleille- La couronne 1982 - 1983
-
Iut Périgueux Bordeaux 4- Perigueux 2002 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
Institut Rural - Formatrice (Autre)- Villevallier 1983 - 1984
-
Maisons Familiale De Pont L'abbé D'arnoult - Monitrice Formatrice (Autre)- Pont l'abbe d'arnoult 1984 - 1989
-
Ireo - Formatrice (Autre)- Perigueux 1988 - 1998
-
Institut Rural - Formatrice (Autre)- Perigueux 1989 - 1998
-
Centre De Formation Et De Promotion De Champcevinel - Formatrice responsable pÃ©dagogique- Champcevinel 1998 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Martine MOULENE (ERNAULT)
-
Vit Ã :
CHAMPCEVINEL, France
-
NÃ©e le :
24 sept. 1963 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Formatrice responsable pÃ©dagogique
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
-
-
