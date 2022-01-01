Martine PIGEON (PISTELKA) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
René Coty- Gonesse 1963 - 1968
Parcours entreprise
-
Thales Geodis Freight & Logistics A Roissy - AgenT de transit (Autre)- Roissy en france
SCO AEROSPACE & DEFENCE1997 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Martine PIGEON (PISTELKA)
-
Vit à :
LOUVRES, France
-
Née en :
1957 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
MARIEE 2 FILLES
JE VAIS A LA PISCINE DE LA FAUCONNIERE TOUS LES VENDREDIS
AVEC L'ASSOCIATION H2O
Cela me rappelle le bon temps
Profession :
AGENT DE TRANSIT
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2