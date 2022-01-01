Maryelle ROUDAUT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LE VAUROUX- Le vauroux
maternelles1978 - 1979
-
Ecole Bernadette (Beauvais)- Beauvais
du CP au CM21979 - 1984
-
ECOLE NATIONALE DE MUSIQUE DE BEAUVAIS- Beauvais
ORGUE/PIANO/GUITARE1980 - 1990
-
Collège Notre-dame- Beauvais
de la 6eme Ã la 3eme1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Francois Truffaut- Beauvais 1988 - 1991
-
Lycée Saint-esprit- Beauvais 1991 - 1993
-
Ecole Supérieure De Gestion (Esg)- Paris
Ecole de commerce + European MBA1993 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Microsoft- LES ULIS
Management of 65 (MSCTEC) Microsoft specialist Certified training education Center Partners Goal: to increase the knowledge base of Microsoft Certified Professionals (MCP). Analysis of the competitive market and its potential with subsequent reporting Analysis of potential partnership development with subsequent reporting Launching of new partnership certification program, Microsoft Office Use1998 - 2001
-
ADOBE SYSTEMS FRANCE - Chef de projet (Marketing)- Paris
Manage the following variety of events: tradeshows, seminars, incentives, team buildings Manage roadshows: custom-created upon demand Manage dedicated partner events Created the yearly ADOBE Congress: 2 days/ 25 partners/45 countries Created European Management Tools /ROI/ Registration branding/template / Seminar Protocal/Tradeshow Guidelines recruit and manage all freelance marketing pers2001 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Maryelle ROUDAUT
-
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Marketing Events Manager
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
