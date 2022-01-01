Maryline LAFFETER SEFFAJI (LAFFETER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Pierre Garcie Ferrande- Saint gilles croix de vie 1983 - 1987
Lycée François Truffaut- Challans 1987 - 1990
FACULTE DES SCIENCES ET TECHNIQUES- Nantes 1990 - 1994
Université Pierre Et Marie Curie: Paris Vi (Jussie- Paris 1994 - 1995
Faculté De Pharmacie- Nantes 1995 - 1996
Ysl Beauté- Lassigny 1998 - 1999
LABORATOIRES INTER COSMETIQUES- Angers 1999 - maintenant
Maryline LAFFETER SEFFAJI (LAFFETER)
Vit à :
ANGERS, France
Née le :
19 juil. 1972 (50 ans)
