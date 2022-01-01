Maryline LE SAUCE (GOURAUD) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean Jaures (Saintes)- Saintes 1967 - 1974
-
Collège Edgar Quinet- Saintes 1974 - 1977
-
COLLEGE BEAUVOIR - Autre- Chateaudun 1977 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
-
Lycée Emile Zola Chateaudun - Autre (Administratif)- Chateaudun 1979 - 1983
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Maryline LE SAUCE (GOURAUD)
-
Vit Ã :
LA FERTE SAINT AUBIN, France
-
NÃ©e le :
12 juil. 1964 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Sympa ce site, non ?
Profession :
AGENT DE LA POSTE
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
