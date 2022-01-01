Maryse LAGEYRE (DEPRIESTER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Sophie Berthelot- Calais 1948 - 1967
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Maryse LAGEYRE (DEPRIESTER)
-
Vit Ã :
CALAIS 62, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1947 (75 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Maryse LAGEYRE (DEPRIESTER) a reconnu Maryse LAGEYRE (DEPRIESTER) sur la photo troisième année de maternelle
-
Maryse LAGEYRE (DEPRIESTER) a reconnu Maryse LAGEYRE (DEPRIESTER) sur la photo CM 2
-
Maryse LAGEYRE (DEPRIESTER) a reconnu Maryse LAGEYRE (DEPRIESTER) sur la photo CM1
-
Maryse LAGEYRE (DEPRIESTER) a reconnu Maryse LAGEYRE (DEPRIESTER) sur la photo CM1
-
Maryse LAGEYRE (DEPRIESTER) a ajoutÃ© Lycée Sophie Berthelot Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Maryse LAGEYRE (DEPRIESTER)
la genealogie et l esoterisme