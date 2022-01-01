Maryvonne LE VU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Romain Rolland- Clichy sous bois 1966 - 1967
-
Lycée Albert Schweitzer- Le raincy 1967 - 1969
-
école D'éducatrices Spécialisées- Tours 1970 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
-
MAISON ENFANTS CHANTERELLE MARSEILLE- Marseille 1976 - 1985
-
FOYER CONCORDE- Marseille 1987 - 1989
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Maryvonne LE VU
-
Vit Ã :
POITIERS, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1951 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de service Ã©ducatif EN RETRAITE
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Maryvonne LE VU a reconnu Maryvonne LE VU sur la photo 1ère C ou D
-
Maryvonne LE VU a reconnu Maryvonne LE VU sur la photo 3°
-
Maryvonne LE VU a reconnu James ALLOUCHE sur la photo 3°
-
Maryvonne LE VU a reconnu Maryvonne LE VU sur la photo 4°
-
Maryvonne LE VU a reconnu Maryvonne LE VU sur la photo 4°
-
Maryvonne LE VU a reconnu Philippe DUCHENE sur la photo 4°
-
Maryvonne LE VU a reconnu Patrick HUREL sur la photo 4°
-
Maryvonne LE VU a reconnu James ALLOUCHE sur la photo 4°
-
Maryvonne LE VU a reconnu Richard DUARTE sur la photo 4°