Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Albert Camus (Fechain)- Fechain 1952 - 1960
-
Collège D'enseignement Secondaire- Arleux 1960 - 1964
-
Lycée Fénelon- Cambrai 1964 - 1968
Parcours entreprise
-
Direction Generale Des Impots- Compiegne 1969 - 1973
-
Hôtel Des Impôts Cambrai- Cambrai 1973 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Maryvonne MAILLARD (DELILLE)
-
Vit Ã :
BANTIGNY, France
-
NÃ©e le :
18 aoÃ»t 1949 (72 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©e
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
