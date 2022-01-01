Matthieu CARTAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Intercommunale (Belleneuve)- Belleneuve 1976 - 1980
-
ECOLE DAMPIERRE- Dijon 1980 - 1984
-
Collège Marcelle Pardé- Dijon 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Hippolyte Fontaine- Dijon 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Carnot- Dijon 1992 - 1993
-
DEUG A- Dijon 1993 - 1995
-
Ecole Supérieure D'ingénieurs D'annecy- Annecy 1995 - 1998
Parcours club
-
DUC BASEBALL- Dijon
Joueur des 2Ã©mes heures du club Entraineur des juniors: belle aventure les championnats de France1986 - 1995
-
ROAD RUNNER KNIGHTS- Annecy le vieux 1995 - 1998
-
RED CASTORS BASEBALL CLUB- Olivet 1999 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Alcatel Vaccum Technology (Alcatel Lucent)- ANNECY 1998 - 1998
-
ECM - IngÃ©nieur simulation emboutissage (Technique)- Clichy 1999 - 2000
-
HONDA EUROPE POWER EQUIPMENT - Responsable achats et industrialisation externe (Autre)- Ormes 2000 - 2003
-
JJUAN SA - Chef de produit (Technique)- Gava 2003 - 2006
-
FAIVELEY TRANSPORT IBERICA - Chef de projet (Autre)- Tarragona 2006 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Matthieu CARTAULT
-
Vit Ã :
CHATEAUGUAY, Canada
-
NÃ© le :
24 dÃ©c. 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Matthieu_cartault@yahoo.fr
Profession :
Chef de projet
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
