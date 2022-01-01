RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à Saint-RaphaëlLe résultat du brevet à Saint-Raphaël
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle La Fontonne- Antibes 1987 - 1989
-
Ecole Primaire (Marssac Sur Tarn)- Marssac sur tarn 1989 - 1991
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Florentin 1991 - 1995
-
Collège Bellevue- Albi 1995 - 1997
-
Collège Alphonse Karr- Saint raphael 1997 - 1998
-
Collège De L'esterel- Saint raphael 1998 - 1999
-
Lycée Antoine De Saint-exupéry- Saint raphael
Pour l'obtention du bac S spé Math1999 - 2002
-
IUT DE NICE SITE DE MENTON - Autre- Menton
Pour l'obtention du DUT STID2002 - 2004
-
Iut Services Et Réseaux De Communication- Saint raphael
Pour l'obtention de la LP multimédia2004 - 2005
-
IUP INGEMEDIA- La garde
Pour l'obtention du master 2 chef de projet des NTIC2005 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
SICTIAM - Développeur (Informatique)- Sophia antipolis 2007 - maintenant
-
Orange Business Services (Orange) - Ingénieur d'études (Informatique)- SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS 2010 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
ARARAT CLUB- Vallauris 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Matthieu FRIGERIO
-
Vit à :
SAINT RAPHAEL, France
-
Né le :
22 oct. 1984 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Dans le web
Situation familiale :
célibataire