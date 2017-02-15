Maurice BOILLOD CERNEUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • Cism N°1

     -  Montlucon

    septembre,octobre,classe Ã  la fertÃ© haute rive novembre,dÃ©cembre,janvier,fÃ©vrier,CS1,CS2 optique

    1964 - 1965

  • 57eme C.l.r.m

     -  Besancon

    approvisionements,fichiste.

    1965 - 1965

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Marié ,1 enfant.quitté
    Morteau 1964.habite Pontarlier.

  • Profession :

    Mecanicien

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :