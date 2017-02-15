Maurice BOILLOD CERNEUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du Centre (Morteau)- Morteau 1955 - 1959
-
Ecole Du Centre (Morteau)- Morteau 2009 - 2010
Parcours militaire
-
Cism N°1- Montlucon
septembre,octobre,classe Ã la fertÃ© haute rive novembre,dÃ©cembre,janvier,fÃ©vrier,CS1,CS2 optique1964 - 1965
-
57eme C.l.r.m- Besancon
approvisionements,fichiste.1965 - 1965
Parcours entreprise
-
Orchestre "the Wiking's And Pilou"- Morteau 2009 - 2010
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Maurice BOILLOD CERNEUX
-
Vit Ã :
PONTARLIER, France
-
NÃ© en :
1945 (78 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié ,1 enfant.quitté
Morteau 1964.habite Pontarlier.
Profession :
Mecanicien
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Islande - - Madagascar
