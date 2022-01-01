Melanie DUPIRE-WIERZBICKI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DE LOURDES- Tourcoing 1978 - 1982
-
Collège Notre-dame Immaculée- Tourcoing 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Gambetta- Tourcoing 1988 - 1991
-
Lycée La Croix Blanche- Bondues 1991 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
Magasin But - Vendeuse (Commercial)- Chalons en champagne 1999 - 2005
-
Magasin But - Chef de rayon (Commercial)- Osny 2005 - maintenant
-
Magasin But - Chef de rayon (Commercial)- Sainte genevieve des bois 2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Melanie DUPIRE-WIERZBICKI
-
Vit à :
CERGY, France
-
Née le :
16 sept. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de rayon
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
