Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PANTIGNY- Libercourt 1982 - 1991
Collège Jean De Saint-aubert- Libercourt 1991 - 1995
Lycée Hôtelier Du Touquet- Le touquet paris plage
bep1995 - 1997
Lycée Professionnel Henri Senez- Henin beaumont
bac pro1997 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
Léon De Bruxelles - Employée (Autre)- NOYELLES GODAULT
chef de rang2000 - 2003
SADAS VERT BAUDET - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Tourcoing 2003 - 2004
Daxon Redcats Senior Brands - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Wasquehal 2004 - 2005
K PAR K - Téléconseillère (Marketing)- Libercourt 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Mélanie LONGEOIS-MAGREZ (MAGREZ)
Vit à :
LIBERCOURT, France
Née le :
4 sept. 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Coucou
Profession :
Téléconseillère
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1