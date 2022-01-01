Mélanie MÉLANIE BUCAMP (BUCAMP) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • SNPCC

     -  Chalamont 2007 - 2009

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Assistante maternelle

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Fan de

    Animaux

    Voyages