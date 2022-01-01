Meriem MERIEM JONES (MERIEM JONES) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De La Mission Française- Tlemcen 1983 - 1986
-
PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE- Annaba 1985 - 1990
-
Lycée Gustave Flaubert- La marsa 1991 - 1997
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Meriem MERIEM JONES (MERIEM JONES)
-
Vit à :
TUNIS, France
-
Née le :
14 avril 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Meriem MERIEM JONES (MERIEM JONES) a ajouté PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE à son parcours scolaire
-
Meriem MERIEM JONES (MERIEM JONES) a ajouté Lycée Gustave Flaubert à son parcours scolaire
-
Meriem MERIEM JONES (MERIEM JONES) a ajouté Ecole De La Mission Française à son parcours scolaire