Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Boutigny Prouais (Boutigny Prouais)- Boutigny prouais 1981 - 1985
-
Saint-pierre- Dreux 1985 - 1987
-
Collège François Mauriac- Houdan 1987 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
LG PHILIPS DISPLAYS- Dreux 1998 - 2001
-
Segurel S.a - Preparateur (Production)- Maulette 2001 - 2005
-
CASTRES POWER USER- Castres 2006 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michael BOUCHEZ
-
Vit Ã :
CASTRES, France
-
NÃ© le :
11 nov. 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technico-Commercial
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
