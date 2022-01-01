RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Saint-Nazaire-des-Gardies
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Cité Scolaire Arnaud Daniel- Riberac 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Arnaud Daniel- Riberac 1987 - 1988
-
Prytanée National Militaire- La fleche 1988 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
Marine Nationale Ecole De Maistrance- Brest 1992 - 1992
-
Marine Nationale Cean Rochefort- Rochefort 1992 - 1993
-
Marine Nationale - Flottille 6f - Ban Nîmes-garons- Nimes 1993 - 1997
-
Marine Nationale - Ban Nimes Garons- Nimes 1997 - 2001
-
Marine Nationale - Ban Hyeres- Hyeres 2001 - 2007
-
Marine National 25f- Papeete 2007 - 2009
-
Marine Nationale - Ban Hyeres- Hyeres 2009 - 2014
-
Marine Nationale- Ban Cuers-pierrefeu- Cuers 2014 - 2015
-
DGA TN- Toulon 2015 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michael HIVERT - BANIZETTE
-
Vit à :
SOLLIES TOUCAS, France
-
Né en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Égypte - Espagne - États-Unis - Grèce - Italie - Malaisie - Nouvelle-Zélande - Royaume-Uni - Érythree - Slovénie
-
Michael HIVERT - BANIZETTE a reconnu Michael HIVERT sur la photo 3 JV
-
Michael HIVERT - BANIZETTE a ajouté DGA TN à son parcours professionnel
-
Michael HIVERT - BANIZETTE a ajouté Marine Nationale- Ban Cuers-pierrefeu à son parcours professionnel
-
Michael HIVERT - BANIZETTE a ajouté Marine Nationale - Ban Hyeres à son parcours professionnel
-
Michael HIVERT - BANIZETTE a ajouté Marine National 25f à son parcours professionnel
-
Michael HIVERT - BANIZETTE a ajouté Marine Nationale - Ban Hyeres à son parcours professionnel
-
Michael HIVERT - BANIZETTE a ajouté Marine Nationale - Ban Nimes Garons à son parcours professionnel
-
Michael HIVERT - BANIZETTE a ajouté Marine Nationale - Flottille 6f - Ban Nîmes-garons à son parcours professionnel
-
Michael HIVERT - BANIZETTE a ajouté Marine Nationale Cean Rochefort à son parcours professionnel
-
Michael HIVERT - BANIZETTE a ajouté Marine Nationale Ecole De Maistrance à son parcours professionnel
-
Michael HIVERT - BANIZETTE a ajouté Prytanée National Militaire à son parcours scolaire
-
Michael HIVERT - BANIZETTE Pour ceux qui m'ont connu à cette époque je m'appelais Banizette (changement de nom en 1994 suite à adoption)
-
-
Michael HIVERT - BANIZETTE a ajouté Lycée Arnaud Daniel à son parcours scolaire
-
Michael HIVERT - BANIZETTE a ajouté Collège Cité Scolaire Arnaud Daniel à son parcours scolaire