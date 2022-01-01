Michael NIELSEN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Michael NIELSEN

  • Vit Ã  :

    ELLICOTT CITY, Etats-Unis

  • NÃ© le :

    31 oct. 1957 (64 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Self employed for the last 20 years. I am a consulting engineer in the field of automation and process design.
    I moved to the US in 1981 and have been a US citizen since 1996. I have lived in Minnesota, Maryland, Texas, California and Tennessee.

  • Profession :

    Engineering Consultant

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :