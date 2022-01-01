Michael NIELSEN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Lycée International- Saint germain en laye 1966 - 1975
Lycée Hoche (Math Sup / Math Spé)- Versailles 1975 - 1977
ENSIEG- Grenoble 1977 - 1980
Michael NIELSEN
Vit Ã :
ELLICOTT CITY, Etats-Unis
NÃ© le :
31 oct. 1957 (64 ans)
Self employed for the last 20 years. I am a consulting engineer in the field of automation and process design.
I moved to the US in 1981 and have been a US citizen since 1996. I have lived in Minnesota, Maryland, Texas, California and Tennessee.
Engineering Consultant
mariÃ©(e)
2
Allemagne - Autriche - Bahamas - Belgique - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - Canada - Chine - Colombie - Croatie - Danemark - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - Irlande - Islande - Italie - Kosovo - MacÃ©doine - Mexique - NorvÃ¨ge - Pays-Bas - Porto Rico - Royaume-Uni - HaÃ¯ti - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - Serbie - SlovÃ©nie - SuÃ¨de - Suisse - Tunisie
