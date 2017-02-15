Michael REQUIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Fontvieille (Cogolin)- Cogolin 1984 - 1986
-
Collège Gérard Philipe- Cogolin 1986 - 1991
-
Lycée Professionnel Costebelle- Hyeres
Electrotechnique1991 - 1993
-
Lycée Des Eucalyptus- Nice
STIELT (F3)1993 - 1995
-
Iut1 Geii 1- Saint martin d'heres
GÃ©nie Ã©lectrique et informatique industrielle1995 - 1997
-
INSTITUT NATIONAL POLYTECHNIQUE DE GRENOBLE- Grenoble
Manager technique - gÃ©nie industriel2008 - 2010
-
GRENOBLE ECOLE DE MANAGEMENT- Grenoble
Manager technique2008 - 2010
Parcours entreprise
-
Moorea Plage (Pampelonne) - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Ramatuelle
plongeur1988 - 1988
-
Moorea Plage (Pampelonne) - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Ramatuelle
plongeur1989 - 1989
-
Moorea Plage (Pampelonne) - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Ramatuelle
plongeur-serveur1990 - 1990
-
Moorea Plage (Pampelonne) - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Ramatuelle
serveur1991 - 1991
-
LUNA PARK ST TROPEZ - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Saint tropez
Conducteur de manÃ¨ges1992 - 1992
-
LIBRAIRIE DE LA FOUX - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Gassin
magasinier1992 - 1992
-
LUNA PARK ST TROPEZ - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Saint tropez
Conducteur de manÃ¨ges1993 - 1993
-
LIBRAIRIE DU PORT - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Saint tropez
magasinier1993 - 1993
-
LUNA PARK ST TROPEZ - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Saint tropez
Conducteur de manÃ¨ges1994 - 1994
-
LIBRAIRIE DU PORT - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Saint tropez
magasinier1994 - 1994
-
LUNA PARK ST TROPEZ - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Saint tropez
Conducteur de manÃ¨ges1995 - 1995
-
LIBRAIRIE DE LA FOUX - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Gassin
magasinier1995 - 1995
-
Automatisme Informatique Industrielle - Technicien (Technique)- Cran gevrier
prototypiste pour le compte du STBM1997 - 1998
-
GEG - Technicien (Technique)- Grenoble
dessinateur rÃ©seau tÃ©lÃ©conduite1999 - 1999
-
SCHNEIDER - ContremaÃ®tre (Production)- Saint egreve
UnitÃ© disjoncteur RM6 20000V1999 - 1999
-
MGE UPS SYSTEMS - Leader test industriel (Technique)- Montbonnot saint martin
Etude et dÃ©veloppement des moyens de test industriel1999 - 2009
-
Schneider Electric - Chef de projet industriel (Production)- MONTBONNOT SAINT MARTIN
Fabrication - Test - Supply Chain - Contexte international2009 - maintenant
-
Schneider Electric - Electropole - Chef de projet industriel (Autre)- Eybens 2017 - maintenant
-
Schneider Electric Intencity - Product Owner / Program Manager (Informatique)- Grenoble 2022 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michael REQUIN
-
-
NÃ© le :
16 nov. 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Program Manager
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Chine - Danemark - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - Suisse - Tunisie
