Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LA PROVIDENCE- Petite synthe 1975 - 1983
-
ECOLE LA PROVIDENCE- Dunkerque 1975 - 1983
-
Collège René Bonpain- Grande synthe 1983 - 1986
-
Lycée Privé Epid- Dunkerque 1986 - 1990
-
ETABLISSEMENT PRIVE EPID- Dunkerque 1986 - 1990
Parcours club
-
OGS RUGBY- Grande synthe 1984 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
Ecole Officiers Gendarmerie Nationale (Eogn)- Melun
Gendarme auxiliaire1991 - 1991
-
Ecole Gendarmerie Montlucon (Esog) - Militaire (Administratif)- Montlucon 1992 - 1993
-
Gendarmerie Mobile Egm 31/1 - Militaire (Autre)- Aubervilliers 1993 - 2000
-
Escadron 31/1 Gendarmerie Mobile Aubervilliers - Militaire (Autre)- Aubervilliers 1993 - 2000
-
Egm 31/1 Aubervilliers - Militaire (Autre)- Aubervilliers 1993 - 2000
-
Brigade De Gendarmerie De Cousolre - Militaire (Autre)- Cousolre 2000 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
PA- Sainte menehould
Gendarme auxiliaire1991 - 1992
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michel BAILLARGEAUX
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ© le :
9 mai 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour. Après l'école primaire LA PROVIDENCE, le collège RENE BONPAIN et le lycée EPID, je me suis engagé en Gendarmerie en 1991 et j'y suis toujours. Je me suis marié en 1995. J'ai deux garçons (Florian et Allan).
Profession :
Gendarme
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
