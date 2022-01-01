Michel BERMOND (MICHEL BERMOND) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Saint-barthélemy- Nice 1996 - 2005
-
ECOLE SASSERNO- Nice 2005 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel BERMOND (MICHEL BERMOND)
-
Vit à :
CANTARON, France
-
Né le :
9 avril 1990 (32 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Michel BERMOND (MICHEL BERMOND) a ajouté Collège Saint-barthélemy à son parcours scolaire
-
Michel BERMOND (MICHEL BERMOND) a ajouté ECOLE SASSERNO à son parcours scolaire