Michel BRUNET (MICHEL BRUNET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LIMBRE- Migne auxances 1964 - 1972
-
Ireo De Chauvigny - Mfr- Chauvigny 1976 - 1979
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel BRUNET (MICHEL BRUNET)
-
Vit à :
MIGNE AUXANCES, France
-
Né le :
22 oct. 1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Michel BRUNET (MICHEL BRUNET) a ajouté Ireo De Chauvigny - Mfr à son parcours scolaire
-
Michel BRUNET (MICHEL BRUNET) a ajouté ECOLE LIMBRE à son parcours scolaire