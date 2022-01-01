Michel COIRAULT (MICHEL COIRAULT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DU POINT E- Dakar 1954 - 1958
-
Lycée Pierre Loti Rochefort- Rochefort 1959 - 1966
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel COIRAULT (MICHEL COIRAULT)
-
Vit à :
SAINT-JUST-LUZAC, France
-
Né le :
10 avril 1950 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Michel COIRAULT (MICHEL COIRAULT) a ajouté Lycée Pierre Loti Rochefort à son parcours scolaire
-
Michel COIRAULT (MICHEL COIRAULT) a ajouté ECOLE PRIMAIRE DU POINT E à son parcours scolaire