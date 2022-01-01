Michel GRILLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours de vacances
-
Colonie Des Enfants De France- Saint beat 1972 - 1991
Parcours club
-
Association L'abri, Centre De Vacances - Colon, ado, animateur- Bergerac
Plein d'annÃ©es Ã Saint bÃ©at .. pas mal d'anciens sont sur facebook (chercher la page "Anciens de la colonie des EFB - Saint BÃ©at - l'Abri") et sur le site web (chercher colo saint bÃ©at sur google..)1972 - 1991
Parcours scolaire
-
HENRY IV- Bergerac 1976 - 1978
-
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Bordeaux 1980 - 1983
Parcours entreprise
-
ESTIA - Relations industrielles (Commercial)- Bidart 1993 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michel GRILLET
-
Vit Ã :
BIDART, France
-
NÃ© le :
1 oct. 1964 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Relations et partenariats industriels
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
