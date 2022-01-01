Michel HERAULT (MICHEL HERAULT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE DE CONNERRE- Connerre 1955 - 1958
-
Ecole Jean Rostand (Connerre)- Connerre 1958 - 1964
-
Collège F Grude- Connerre 1964 - 1968
-
Lycée Robert Garnier- La ferte bernard 1968 - 1972
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel HERAULT (MICHEL HERAULT)
-
Vit à :
GUERANDE, France
-
Né le :
12 févr. 1952 (70 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
