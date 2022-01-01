Michel LAGRAVERE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Maternelle Fernand Bécane- Villeneuve tolosane 1966 - 1969
Ecole Fernand Becane (Villeneuve Tolosane)- Villeneuve tolosane 1969 - 1974
Collège De Cugnaux 31- Cugnaux 1974 - 1978
Collège- Cugnaux 1974 - 1978
Lycee Technique D'hotellerie Et De Tourisme- Toulouse
Section TOURISME1978 - 1981
Ipst Institut De Promotion Supérieure Du Travail- Toulouse 1983 - 1987
Parcours club
LE TOURBILLON- Villeneuve tolosane 1971 - 1988
Parcours militaire
Ba 101 Francazal- Toulouse 1986 - 1987
E.a.a. 608- Toulouse 1987 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
MGCIA - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Toulouse 1988 - 1988
TANDY - Commercial (Commercial)- Toulouse 1988 - 1991
TANDY - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Auch 1991 - 1993
INTERDISCOUNT - Commercial (Commercial)- Roques 1995 - 2000
Fnac - Commercial (Commercial)- TOULOUSE 2002 - 2004
MIDICA - Commercial (Commercial)- Toulouse 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Michel LAGRAVERE
Vit à :
VILLENEUVE TOLOSANE, France
Né le :
26 juil. 1963 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Vendeur
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1