Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Professeur Ramon- Marly le roi 1963 - 1968
-
CEG- Broons 1964 - 1965
-
LYCEE MARCEL ROBY- Saint germain en laye 1969 - 1971
-
Universite Nanterre : Paris X- Paris 1971 - 1976
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel LAUNAY (MICHEL LAUNAY)
-
Vit à :
22410 - ST QUAY PORTRIEUX, France
-
Né le :
18 juil. 1952 (70 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
