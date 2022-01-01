Michel MICHEL BONNEGENT (BONNEGENT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire Victor-hugo- Evreux 1954 - 1956
-
école Primaire De Navarre- Evreux 1956 - 1959
-
Collège Isambard (Ancien Cours Complémentaire)- Evreux 1959 - 1964
-
Collège Jean Jaurès- Evreux
avant c'Ã©tait Isambard .Jean JaurÃ¨s Ã©tait au jardin publicâ€¦ en classe de 3e A1964 - 1964
-
Lycées Technique Modeste Leroy- Evreux
mÃ©canique generale - usinage montage dessin industriel1964 - 1967
-
Lycée Professionnel Modeste Leroy- Evreux 1964 - 1967
Parcours entreprise
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michel MICHEL BONNEGENT (BONNEGENT)
-
Vit Ã :
BRIONNE 27800, France
-
NÃ© le :
19 juin 1948 (73 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'aime les rallyes ,les courses de velo ,les émissions de musique
genre the Voice les guitares électriques ,m'occuper des problèmes de logement (CNL)...
Profession :
Dessinateur industriel retraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
