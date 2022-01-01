Michel MICHEL CHAUVEAU (CHAUVEAU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DES BARRIERES- Challans 1962 - 1965
-
Ecole Deboute (Challans)- Challans 1966 - 1971
-
JEAN YOLE- Challans 1971 - 1975
-
Lycee Agricole- La roche sur yon 1975 - 1979
-
IHEDREA- Paris 1980 - 1985
-
IGIA- Cergy 1985 - 1986
-
IGIA - Cadre services financiers (Marketing)- Cergy
Groupe CREDIT AGRICOLE1986 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
78ème R.i Vincennes- Vincennes 1982 - 1983
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michel MICHEL CHAUVEAU (CHAUVEAU)
-
Vit Ã :
MOZE SUR LOUET, France
-
NÃ© le :
28 sept. 1960 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bjr,
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Canada - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - IndonÃ©sie - Irlande - Maroc - Mexique - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - Russie - Ã‰rythree - Slovaquie - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Soudan - Sri Lanka
-
Michel MICHEL CHAUVEAU (CHAUVEAU) a ajoutÃ© IGIA Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Michel MICHEL CHAUVEAU (CHAUVEAU) a reconnu Claude SOULET sur la photo Manif a la Roche sur yon
-
Michel MICHEL CHAUVEAU (CHAUVEAU) a reconnu Eric GUERIN sur la photo Manif a la Roche sur yon
-
Michel MICHEL CHAUVEAU (CHAUVEAU) a reconnu Eric VASLIN sur la photo Manif a la Roche sur yon
-
Michel MICHEL CHAUVEAU (CHAUVEAU) a reconnu Michel MICHEL CHAUVEAU (CHAUVEAU) sur la photo Manif a la Roche sur yon
-
Michel MICHEL CHAUVEAU (CHAUVEAU) a reconnu Bruno BAILLIACHE sur la photo seconde 3
-
Michel MICHEL CHAUVEAU (CHAUVEAU) a reconnu Bruno BAILLIACHE sur la photo En 1ere D'
-
Michel MICHEL CHAUVEAU (CHAUVEAU) a reconnu Patrick PICAVET sur la photo 5eme 1B Jean Yole
-
Michel MICHEL CHAUVEAU (CHAUVEAU) a reconnu LoÃ¯c BUORD sur la photo 5eme 1B Jean Yole
-
Michel MICHEL CHAUVEAU (CHAUVEAU) a reconnu Pascal CHARRIER sur la photo 5eme 1B Jean Yole
-
Michel MICHEL CHAUVEAU (CHAUVEAU) a reconnu Michel CHAUVEAU sur la photo 5eme 1B Jean Yole
-
Michel MICHEL CHAUVEAU (CHAUVEAU) a reconnu AndrÃ© LOUIS sur la photo 5 ème
-
Michel MICHEL CHAUVEAU (CHAUVEAU) a ajoutÃ© ECOLE DES BARRIERES Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Michel MICHEL CHAUVEAU (CHAUVEAU) a reconnu Bruno SYRAS sur la photo cinquième
-
Michel MICHEL CHAUVEAU (CHAUVEAU) a reconnu Pascal CHARRIER sur la photo cinquième