Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Marguerite (Saint Guyomard)- Saint guyomard 1967 - 1972
-
Collège Sainte-marie- Elven 1972 - 1976
-
Lycée Alain René Lesage- Vannes 1977 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
-
La Poste- 1984 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel MICHEL GAIN (GAIN)
-
Vit à :
COLPO, France
-
Né le :
23 juil. 1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
