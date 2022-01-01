RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Juvignac
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Louis Rascol- Albi 1959 - 1967
-
Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées De Toulouse- Toulouse 1967 - 1972
-
INSTITUT FRANCAIS DE GESTION- Vernaison 1985 - 1986
-
Ecole Supérieure Des Affaires- Grenoble 1992 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
IUT CARACAS- Caracas 1972 - 1974
-
Air Liquide- SASSENAGE 1977 - 1979
-
Boehringer Ingelheim- GRENOBLE 1979 - 1984
-
Becton Dickinson-france- Grenoble 1985 - 1985
-
Alcatel Titn Answare (Alcatel Lucent)- MASSY 1987 - 1989
-
SEPICOM MEYLAN- Grenoble 1990 - 1992
-
IUT VALENCE- Valence 1993 - 2002
-
Esc Chambéry- Chambery 1994 - 2000
-
Isara-lyon - Enseignant chercheur (Marketing)- Lyon
maintenant Ã la retraite bien gagnÃ©e2001 - 2012
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michel MICHEL SERIEYS (SERIEYS)
-
Vit Ã :
JUVIGNAC, France
-
NÃ© en :
1948 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Une femme, une fille 30 ans psychologue cliçnicienne, je suis maintenant à la retraite fini l'ISARA-Lyon.
Avant Lyon, j'ai résidé à Grenoble pendant 25 ans.
Profession :
RetraitÃ© ex Enseignant chercheur
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
