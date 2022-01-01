Michel Miguel LOPES MARTINS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PIERRE BROSSOLETTE- Roubaix 1979 - 1984
Collège Jean Baptiste Lebas- Roubaix 1985 - 1989
LYCEE TECHNIQUE JEAN ROSTAND- Roubaix 1989 - 1990
Lycée Colbert- Tourcoing 1990 - 1994
ECOLE CENTRALE DE LILLE- Villeneuve d'ascq 1994 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
Vallourec- VITRY LE FRANCOIS 1997 - 2000
Vallourec- VITRY LE FRANCOIS 2001 - 2003
VALINOX- Venarey les laumes 2004 - 2008
CONCORDE METAL TUBE- Changzhou 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Michel Miguel LOPES MARTINS
Vit à :
CHANGZHOU, Chine
Né le :
21 juil. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Ou que l'on soit sur cette boule rond on tourne tous en rond!
Profession :
Chef d'entreprise
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
