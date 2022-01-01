Michele ABRASSART (PRADIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MAISON DES AILES- Echouboulains 1956 - 1962
-
MAISON DES AILES- Echouboulains 1957 - 1962
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michele ABRASSART (PRADIER)
-
Vit Ã :
VERRIERES LE BUISSON, France
-
NÃ©e le :
18 juin 1944 (79 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
