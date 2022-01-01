MichÃ¨le BRUMENT (SIMENEL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Andre Gide (Harfleur)- Harfleur 1963 - 1971
-
Collège Guy Moquet- Le havre 1971 - 1975
-
Lycée Robert Schuman- Le havre
bac B1975 - 1978
-
DUT GEA OPTION RESSOURCES HUMAINES- Le havre 1978 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
-
Raffinerie (Total)- GONFREVILLE L'ORCHER
Mission d'intÃ©rim TOTAL CONSTRUCTION1980 - 1981
-
EDF - GDF (Edf - Electricité De France)- PARIS
SecrÃ©tariat de direction / responsable administrative1981 - 1994
-
EDF GROUPE DES LABORATOIRES- Saint denis
Formation en contrÃ´le de gestion1994 - 1995
-
EDF - GDF (Edf - Electricité De France)- LE HAVRE
ContrÃ´le de gestion1995 - 2000
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :MichÃ¨le BRUMENT (SIMENEL)
-
Vit Ã :
LE HAVRE, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
