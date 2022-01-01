Michele BRUNEAU (TOURNE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecoles Des Filles- Chevilly
Ã©cole Saint Joseph1963 - 1968
-
Collège Notre Dame- Janville
interne1968 - 1973
-
Lycée St Paul- Orleans
bep comptable mÃ©canographe1973 - 1975
Parcours entreprise
-
Crédit Lyonnais - Lcl - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- ORLEANS
vacataire1974 - 1974
-
Sa Bidault Richard - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Orleans
secrÃ©taire et aide comptable1975 - 1975
-
Ddass - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Orleans 1975 - 2011
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michele BRUNEAU (TOURNE)
-
Vit Ã :
GEMIGNY, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1956 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Retraitee active
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
