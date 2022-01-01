RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Mâcon
Michèle LOUPFOREST HUDICOURT (LOUPFOREST) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
COLLEGE GEORGES SAND PONT DE VEYLE- Pont de veyle 1969 - 1973
-
Lycée Lamartine- Macon 1973 - 1976
-
Ecole Normale D'instituteurs- Macon 1976 - 1978
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michèle LOUPFOREST HUDICOURT (LOUPFOREST)
-
Vit à :
MACON, France
-
Née le :
29 sept. 1958 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Michèle LOUPFOREST HUDICOURT (LOUPFOREST) a ajouté Lycée Lamartine à son parcours scolaire
-
Michèle LOUPFOREST HUDICOURT (LOUPFOREST) a ajouté College Georges Sand Pont De Veyle à son parcours scolaire
-
Michèle LOUPFOREST HUDICOURT (LOUPFOREST) a ajouté Ecole Normale D'instituteurs à son parcours scolaire