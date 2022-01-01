RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Bron
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE ANATOLE FRANCE- Bron 1958 - 1967
Collège Louis Pasteur- Bron 1968 - 1973
Lycée Professionnel Marie Curie- Villeurbanne 1971 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
SOCIETE LYONNAISE ENTREPRISE - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Lyon 1974 - 1979
TAILLEFERT FABRE - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Genay 1979 - 1999
CABINET DALERY MANSOUX - Secretaire comptable (Autre)- Villeurbanne 1999 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Michele PUZIN (FIOL)
Vit à :
BRON, France
Née le :
14 nov. 1956 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Secrétaire comptable
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1