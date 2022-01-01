RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Étienne-du-Rouvray
Michele RIBEIRO SANCHEZ (HAGNERE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MATERNELLE ROBESPIERRE- Saint etienne du rouvray 1968 - 1972
-
HENRI WALLON- Saint etienne du rouvray 1971 - 1976
-
Collège Robespierre- Saint etienne du rouvray 1976 - 1979
-
JEAN LURCAT- Saint etienne du rouvray 1979 - 1982
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michele RIBEIRO SANCHEZ (HAGNERE)
-
Vit à :
SAINT ETIENNE DU ROUVRAY, France
-
Née en :
1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Michele RIBEIRO SANCHEZ (HAGNERE) a reconnu Michele RIBEIRO SANCHEZ (HAGNERE) sur la photo CE2