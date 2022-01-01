RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Champigneulles
MichÃ¨le RICHARD (SCHMITT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE FG DE NANCY- Luneville 1946 - 1949
-
ECOLE EMILE ZOLA- Laxou 1949 - 1954
-
Collège Moderne- Nancy 1954 - 1958
-
COLLEGE DE LA GENDARMERIE- Nancy 1958 - 1961
-
COLLEGE CYFFLE- Nancy 1958 - 1961
Parcours entreprise
-
SOCIETE GENERALE NANCY - SecrÃ©taire (Administratif)- Nancy 1961 - 1971
-
PEDERSOLI - Standardiste - dactylo (Autre)- Vandoeuvre les nancy 1981 - 1983
Parcours club
-
Chorale : La Mandolaine- Amance
Choriste Soprano2003 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :MichÃ¨le RICHARD (SCHMITT)
-
Vit Ã :
CHAMPIGNEULLES, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Vous me reconnaissez ?
J"ai travaillé à : - SOCIETE GENERALE,Nancy
- PEDERSOLI - Vandoeuvre - Nancy - CARTONNERIES DE LORRAINE à Champigneulles ...
Profession :
RetraitÃ©e .
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
MichÃ¨le RICHARD (SCHMITT) a reconnu MichÃ¨le RICHARD (SCHMITT) sur la photo CM1 ? Mme MANGIN ?
-
MichÃ¨le RICHARD (SCHMITT) a reconnu Christelle PAILLET (RICHARD) sur la photo communion Eglantine O6.O6.10.
-
MichÃ¨le RICHARD (SCHMITT) a reconnu MichÃ¨le RICHARD (SCHMITT) sur la photo 5è
-