Parcours
Parcours scolaire
MATERNELLE EDOUARD HERRIOT- Maisons alfort 1957 - 1960
ECOLE EDOUARD HERRIOT- Maisons alfort 1960 - 1964
ECOLE PAUL BERT- Maisons alfort 1963 - 1964
Collège Edouard Herriot- Maisons alfort 1965 - 1970
Lycée Professionnel Octave Feuillet- Paris 1971 - 1973
Parcours entreprise
MAZDA SUCY EN BRIE - Preparatrice en salle exploitation ordinateur (Informatique)- Sucy en brie 1973 - 1981
Sgad Maisons Alfort - Operatrice de saisie (Autre)- Maisons alfort 1989 - 1990
CARRIER REFRIGERATION - Secretaire hotesse d accueil (Administratif)- Saint maur des fosses 1999 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Micheline MONFORT (RETIF)
Vit à :
MAISONS ALFORT, France
Née en :
1954 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
4
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
