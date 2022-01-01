Michelle BÉCHENNEC (PETIOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle Des Mûriers- La varenne saint hilaire 1961 - 1963
-
ECOLE LES MURIERS- Saint maur des fosses
Maternelle et début du CP.1964 - 1965
-
Ecole Jean Jaures-le Tremblay- Champigny sur marne
de la fin du CP au CM21965 - 1969
-
Collège Gaston Soufflay- Champigny sur marne
6d 5a 4c1969 - 1972
-
Collège Saint-exupéry- Noisy le grand
3è4 puis 3è11972 - 1974
-
Lycée Paul Doumer- Le perreux sur marne
de la 2nde AB2 à la TG1 puis quelques jours surveillante d'externat à la rentrée 791974 - 1977
-
ECOLE NORMALE INSTITUTEURS- Livry gargan 1979 - 1982
-
Iufm Livry-gargan Site Départemental De Seine Saint Denis- Livry gargan 1979 - 1982
-
Ecole Céléstin Freinet - Enseignant- Noisy le grand
Premier poste dans une section de moyens/grands1982 - 1983
-
ECOLE HAUTS BATONS - Enseignant- Noisy le grand
Une classe géniale, je n'en garde que de très bons souvenirs !1983 - 1984
-
école Des Abeilles - Enseignant- Noisy le grand 1984 - 1999
-
Ecole Jacques Prevert (Carquefou) - Enseignant- Carquefou 2002 - 2010
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michelle BÉCHENNEC (PETIOT)
-
-
Née le :
14 juin 1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'habite maintenant près de Nantes, je suis mariée et j'ai 3 enfants.
Profession :
Professeur des écoles retaitée
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
