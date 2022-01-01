RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à Mitry-MoryLe résultat du brevet à Mitry-Mory
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARIE CURIE- Tremblay en france 1963 - 1967
-
Ecole Guy Mocquet (Mitry Mory)- Mitry mory 1968 - 1972
-
Collège Paul Langevin- Mitry mory 1973 - 1976
Parcours entreprise
-
Glasurit- Mitry mory 1983 - 2005
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michelle DURIN (BOUQUET)
-
Vit à :
MITRY MORY, France
-
Née le :
8 juin 1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à toutes celles et ceux que j'ai croisés sur les bancs de l'école ou tout au long de mon parcours professionnel . . . Michelle
Profession :
Assistante commerciale
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
