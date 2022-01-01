Résultats examens 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à Mitry-MoryLe résultat du brevet à Mitry-Mory

Michelle DURIN (BOUQUET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour à toutes celles et ceux que j'ai croisés sur les bancs de l'école ou tout au long de mon parcours professionnel . . . Michelle

  • Profession :

    Assistante commerciale

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages